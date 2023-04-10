The South African Communist Party’s (SACP) General Secretary, Solly Mapaila has called for the opening of an inquest into the murder of its former General Secretary Chris Hani.

Mapaila says they will even go to court if the justice minister refuses to open an inquest into Hani’s death.

The SACP or Chris Hani family can go to court to demand inquest into Hani’s killing: Zikhalala



This came out at the 30th anniversary of the commemoration of Hani’s death at the Thomas Nkobi Memorial in Ekurhuleni.

Representatives from the SACP and its alliance partners Cosatu and the ANC, shared the stage at the event that was attended by hundreds of their members.

30th anniversary of Chris Hani’s assassination:

Chris Hani’s wife

Chris Hani widow, Limpho, has called on the ANC-led government to start paying attention to South Africans who are living in abject poverty.

Hani was killed by a Polish immigrant Janusz Walus on this day in 1993.

Walus failed to get parole on four occasions.

However, the Constitutional Court later ordered that he be released on parole in December last year.

SACP general-secretary Solly Mapaila says they have collected over 20 000 petitions which support the inquest into Hani’s death.

Mapaila says they hope to reach the 30 000 online signatures to coincide with the 30th anniversary of Hani’s assassination.