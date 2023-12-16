Brighton residents to enjoy summer in new community pool

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Residents of New Brighton in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, are anticipating an exciting December as a newly constructed swimming pool opens its doors, offering a welcome addition to the community. Although commissioned in 2018, the completion of the project faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lingering effects of a drought that persisted in the metro until June of this year. The facility, equipped with ablution and lifeguard facilities, is now ready to serve the residents of the township.

Bassie Kamana, the MMC for Sport and Recreation in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, expressed the significance of the newly opened pool, emphasizing that it goes beyond being just a recreational facility. The delayed completion, attributed to external factors, has now given way to a promising addition to the community.

“It will bring opportunities for the youngsters to learn to swim so that they can also join the sport of swimming, which was elusive in the past,” Kamana stated.

Moreover, with the arrival of the summer season, the pool is expected to serve as a communal gathering space where residents can come together and enjoy recreational activities.

Kamana emphasized the importance of the pool not only as a place for leisure but also as a hub for community engagement.

“It is also important that during this summer season, people can gather here and enjoy themselves,” Kamana added, underlining the broader social and recreational benefits the new swimming pool brings to the residents of New Brighton.