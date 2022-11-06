Police in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro are on the hunt for an unknown number of suspects for the murder of six people in New Brighton.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu says parts of the house alleged to be a drug post, was ransacked, but it is not known if anything was taken.

She says initial investigations show that some of the victims were stabbed and shot while others were just shot.

Naidu says neighbours heard gunshots between 1am and 2am on Saturday morning at the house in Ramba Street.

“The bodies of four people, one female and three males, were found lying in the lounge. Another female was found in the kitchen and one in the bedroom. The female in the bedroom had a child three years old with her. The child was unhurt. All the deceased are aged between 25-35 years old.”

“The police are appealing to everyone on all levels of society to stand together with the police to stop these ruthless criminals who threaten the stability and peace within our communities. The 72-hour activation team will be working around the clock to gather information and evidence to identify those responsible for committing such heinous murders,” adds Naidu.

#sapsEC Six counts of murder being investigated after three men and three women were shot and killed in New Brighton in the early hours of this morning, 05 November 2022. Info -> #CrimeStop 08600 10111 or #MySAPSApp. NPhttps://t.co/SOEaWvkfRN pic.twitter.com/CUbeYPHMTk — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) November 5, 2022

KZN shooting

Six people have been shot dead and another sustained injuries during Friday night’s shooting in Clermont, outside Pinetown, west of Durban.

Seven people were in a room, when unknown gunmen open fire on them.

Police spokesperson Jay Naicker has appealed to members of the public, who might have information about the shooting, to come forward.

Residents of Fannin informal settlement in Clermont are still reeling in shock, following the brutal murders.

Despite Friday night’s ordeal, it’s still business as usual for some residents as they pass through the same yard.

Fearing for their safety and lives, residents refused to speak to the SABC about the incident.

But rumours circulating point to the possibility that the deceased were allegedly involved in criminal activities in the area.

Last week Monday, seven street vendors were killed and five others wounded after robbers opened fire following a failed robbery in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg.

Four of the victims died on scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

