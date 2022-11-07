Police have launched a manhunt for suspects in the murder of two elderly women in Mbozisa village in Mqanduli in the Eastern Cape. Police spokesperson, Namhla Mdleleni, says victims were found lying in a pool of blood after being shot.

The motive for the killing is under investigation.

The police are appealing to members of the community for their assistance in tracing and arresting the perpetrators.

Police are still searching for suspects in the murder of six people in a house in New Brighton, Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape on Saturday. A three-year-old child was left unharmed during the incident.

Extortion, gang rivalry and insurance claims are believed to be the motive behind a spate of mass killings in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro during the past two months.

District Police Commissioner for Nelson Mandela Bay, Major-General Vuyisile Ncata, says they will make sure that the perpetrators are apprehended.

“The motive is still under investigation. We are looking at different motives. You must remember in this area of New Brighton and Nelson Mandela, there are people who are killed for insurance claims and also there are revenge that are groupings that are fighting; there is also extortion. They are people who are fighting over extortion. We hope and pray that very soon we are going to crack this case and find the perpetrators.”

Meanwhile, a month ago, residents of Qutubeni in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape were in shock, and living in fear.

Four members of the same family were gunned down over a weekend. This year alone, close to 20 people have been killed at the village.

Concerned residents believe the murders are linked to stock theft, which took place many years ago.

Eastern Cape government officials, led by the premier’s office, held an Imbizo at the village two months ago in a bid to address the killings.

Family of four shot dead in Eastern Cape village: