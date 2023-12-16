Ramaphosa lauds ANC’s contribution to South Africa

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised the ruling party’s contributions to providing housing, land, electricity and education to the people of South Africa. The president acknowledged the ongoing energy crisis but emphasized the significance of delivering electricity to a substantial portion of the population as an achievement. The country has been experiencing rolling blackouts that have further crippled the economy and led to massive job losses.

The ANC’s wrap-up of the 2019 manifesto review took place in the east of Johannesburg, setting the stage for the upcoming general elections next year.

Ramaphosa underscored the ANC’s commitment to empowering South Africans by providing essential assets.

“We’ve basically given our people assets like housing. We’re also giving out land, allowing our people to engage in small-scale farming. These efforts are part of the ongoing initiatives by the ANC government to empower and uplift the citizens.”

The ANC President acknowledged the challenges faced in the energy sector but highlighted that 93 percent of South Africans now have access to electricity. He characterized this accomplishment as a phenomenal achievement, given the hurdles faced by the country.

Ramaphosa pointed out the ANC’s commitment to accessible education.

He noted that at the basic education level, the ANC government does not expect children to pay school fees, a policy aimed at promoting widespread access to education.