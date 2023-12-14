DRC government vows to take action against poverty amid challenges

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) says despite the many challenges facing the country, the current administration has taken steps to reduce poverty among its people.

It says free education in primary schools is one of the steps taken to alleviate poverty.

The country is heading to Presidential and Parliamentary elections next week, where the incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi is seeking re-election for a second term.

DRC Finance Minister Nicolas Kazadi says a lot still needs to be done to improve the lives of people.

“The President made it clear that he would fight the situation with a lot of tools one is diplomacy the other one is economic cooperation and also military and he tried all of them showing his goodwill to continue to cooperate with the neighbours and the biggest step he made was to for the country to enter the East African Community to share prosperity with those countries instead of fighting each other.”

Kazadi says the mining sector does not create enough jobs and new policies will be implemented to ensure that minerals are processed locally, which is not currently the case.

“There are some challenges that we have to face. The main one is energy and the other one is transportation local transportation roads etc. But we are working on that and many partners from all over the world are willing to invest more locally and this will bring a big change in the country,” the Minister explains.