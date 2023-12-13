Rand Water warns of restrictions amid high consumption

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Rand Water says Gauteng’s bulk water supply is depleting.

The province’s three metros, Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni are reported to exceeding their consumption targets.

Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo says they have increased their supply to over 5 200 mega litres per day.

Maroo says if consumption is not reduced, they will be forced to impose water restrictions.

“Often than not, I think in the past year we made a call and consumers are not really responding. So, at the moment we [are] still making that call, if we see that there is no progress, then we will come to a second stage or we will take control of the system and really control what amount of water that flows into the system,” explains Maroo.

Below is the full interview with Makenosi Maroo