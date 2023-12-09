Severe thunderstorms expected in parts of KZN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of severe thunderstorms in several parts of KwaZulu-Natal this weekend.

Forecaster Thandiwe Gumede says there is a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers over the province today, increasing to 80% on Sunday.

“And the areas that are expected to be affected by those severe thunderstorms are Amajuba, Umzinyathi district, and Uthukela district. Furthermore, we also have a Yellow Level 2 alert for the same phenomenon, which is severe thunderstorms. But the areas that will be covered by the yellow Level 2 alert will include district municipalities like Umgungundlovu, eThekwini, Ilembe, King Cetshwayo, and the southern parts of Umkhanyakhude,” says Gumede.

SA Weather Report | 09 December 2023: