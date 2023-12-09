A lot of work awaits newly-appointed Eskom CEO: Energy expert

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Independent energy expert Adil Nchabeleng says the newly-appointed Eskom CEO Dan Marokane has a lot of work to do to turn around the power utility.

This includes improving the performance of power stations and lowering rolling blackouts which Nchabeleng says have paralysed the economy.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and trade union Solidarity have welcomed the appointment of Marokane which the Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan confirmed on Friday.

Nchabeleng says Marokane joins the power utility as the country goes through the worst rolling blackouts on record this year.

“I think his start point will be to make sure that he rallies up the troops, he gets support behind himself to place more attention in terms of fixing Eskom. Between now and March is a long time and in South Africa knowing the instability, anything can change. So, I think it’s a hope situation that when he comes in at that time they would have been able to already almost rescue the current situation,” adds Nchabeleng.

Below is the full interview with Adil Nchabeleng