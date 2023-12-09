Measures in place to ensure safety of Eastern Cape beachgoers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The OR Tambo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape says it has put together a multi-disciplinary team that will ensure that all required services are available at all 27 beaches.

This as the province prepares to welcome visitors for the festive season.

The team comprises of different stakeholders including the Social Development and Transport departments, police and municipalities.

OR Tambo District Municipality executive mayor, Mesuli Ngqondwana says, “We have sought to up our game in terms of our patrollers. As a municipality, we have hired an additional 39 [patrollers] to ensure that we do not run short in terms of dispensing them to our spaces.”

“But we also have got a strong working relations with the SAPS which has also committed to be part of the team throughout all our beaches. The social development will be around to take responsibility for special groups of people like children etc. To ensure that they are tagged and once found wanting they can be reunited with their parents,” explains Ngqondwana.

Below is the full interview with Mesuli Ngqondwana