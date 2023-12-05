DA Chief Whip in uMngeni Municipality murdered

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed that the Chief Whip in the uMngeni Municipality, councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu has been murdered.

The party says the exact circumstances around his death are yet to be confirmed.

The party in a statement says, “The DA sends its heartfelt condolences to the family of councillor Ndlovu, the DA caucus in uMngeni and the residents of the municipality that have lost a humble servant who always put the needs of those he served above his own.”

The party appealed to SAPS to bring to book those responsible for the murder as soon as possible.