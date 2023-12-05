Education dept takes drastic action after township school robberies

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A spate of robberies at township schools in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in the Eastern Cape has forced the education department to take drastic action.

It has closed the schools and moved the teachers to schools closer to the city to complete their end-of-year operations.

The department says robbers have targetted at least ten schools recently.

Principals were also shot at on two occasions while the teachers at the schools lost their personal belongings.

The department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima says they have provided psychosocial support for the affected teachers.

“A multi-stakeholder meeting is scheduled between the department, SAPS, community policing forum (CPF) and civil society groups to address and resolve the matter, and dates have already been set.”

“In the meantime, a program to protect these facilities has been developed with police to ensure their visibility in the identified critical areas for support,” adds Mtima.