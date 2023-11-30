Unidentified man presumed drowned in Cape Town declared deceased

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

An unidentified man in his thirties from Cape Town is presumed drowned at Saunders Beach in Bantry Bay near Sea Point.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon says police have already opened an inquest docket.

Lambinon says various emergency agencies from the Mother City took part in efforts to save and rescue the deceased.

“On arrival on the scene, a local man, believed to be 34 years old, in critical condition from injuries sustained in what appears to be a drowning accident, was treated by paramedics. A bystander doctor and rescue services assisted.”

“Sadly, despite extensive efforts to save the man’s life, the man was declared deceased. Condolences are conveyed to family, colleagues and friends of the deceased man,” adds Lambinon.