Politicians criss-crossing the country during voter registration

Political parties will be criss-crossing the country as the electorate registers to vote this weekend.

This is in a bid to encourage eligible voters to register to vote.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has urged young people in particular to exercise their democratic rights and register to vote.

“The 18 to 19 demographic remains a cause for concern, as only 280 000 people are registered to vote. Highlighting what the IEC has often stressed is voter apathy amongst the youth. This voter registration weekend, the Commission hopes to change this. In the last national election, 14 million eligible voters did not cast their votes at the ballots, and as political parties take to the streets, they will seek to change the mindset of the electorate and convince them to vote next year.”

Meanwhile, it is all systems go for the IEC’s first voter registration drive in the North West ahead of the provincial and national elections next year. Many residents in the capital, Mahikeng, can be seen going to work, with some indicating that they will go to registration venues later in the day.

Others, however, feel that they will not register, as their vote will not make any difference.

“Our government is not giving us jobs. If they would give us jobs, we would not be roaming the streets. So, I see no reason to vote. I am stepping down from voting.

“All of us, as youth, believe that if we can register, there will be a difference in the upcoming elections.”

