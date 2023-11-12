Cape Town student stabbed, suspect arrested

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

A suspect has been arrested in Belhar in Cape Town, following a stabbing incident in which a woman was wounded.

The police spokesperson FC van Wyk says the incident took place at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology’s student accommodation in the neighbourhood.

The woman is in the hospital.

Van Wyk says the suspect is also in hospital under police guard.

“Belhar police registered an attempted murder case following a stabbing incident on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at a student accommodation in Belhar, where a 26-year-old female student was injured. The circumstances surrounding this stabbing incident are under investigation.”

“A 30-year-old male suspect was arrested and is currently under police guard in the hospital. The injured victim was transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Investigations continue.”