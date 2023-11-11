FF Plus confident in coalition government for Western Cape in 2024

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Freedom Front Plus says it is confident that the Western Cape will have a coalition government after the 2024 National and Provincial Elections.

The party has also called on hundreds of its members and supporters to register to vote in next year’s elections.

The FF-Plus has launched its 2024 election campaign at the Every Nation Church in Goodwood, Cape Town, ahead of next week’s voter registration weekend.

FF Plus Chief Whip Corne Mulder says, “It seems in terms of the opinion polls at the moment that both in KwaZulu-Natal as well as in Gauteng, there will most likely be coalitions. And the interesting thing is this, the latest poll by Ipsos indicates that even in the Western Cape, the DA stands at 44%. The Western Cape is also going to have a coalition. The Freedom Front Plus will be part of that coalition.”