Sri Lanka set New Zealand 172-run target

Sri Lanka have set New Zealand a victory target of 172 runs in their International Cricket Council World Cup match in Bengaluru.

The Black Caps, who won the toss, bowled out the Sri Lankans for 171 in the 47th over.

Fast bowler Trent Boult did most of the damage. He took three for 37 in his 10 overs, while there were two wickets each for Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, and Rachin Ravindra.

Kusal Perera who made 51, top scored for Sri Lanka.

A win for New Zealand will all but secure their place as the fourth and final semi-finalist due to their superior net run rate.

The other semi-final contenders are Pakistan and Afghanistan.