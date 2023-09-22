The 13th edition of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup in India will be the biggest ever with the biggest prize fund in history.

The winners of the 10-team tournament will earn a whopping $4 million US dollars, along with the trophy that they will lift at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 19 November.

The runners-up will receive $2 million US dollars, while the losing semi-finalists will pocket $800 000 US dollars each from the total prize pot of $10 million dollars.

$40 000 US dollars will be on offer for every league match won.

Teams will play each other once in a round-robin format, with the top four making it to the semi-finals.

The 48-match event will be played across 10 venues from the 5th of next month.