‘Failure to deal with corruption at Eskom contributes to power cuts’

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) Chairperson in the Highveld Region in Mpumalanga, Malekutu Motubatse, says failure to deal with fraud and corruption in Eskom, is among the contributory factors to continuous load shedding.

This after Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa revealed that power stations such as Thuthuka, Majuba, Dhuva and Kusile are not performing at their optimum power generation.

Motubase accused authorities of failing to take action against managers accused of inflating prices.

“They will escalate those prices of components at the price that they know that it is within their parameters. For example, if the real price is R100 000 they can balloon it to R199 000. I’m telling you and we have raised these issues.”

“We have raised many issues and given evidence. But like we have indicated, not everyone is to get rich and not to end load shedding,” adds Malekutu.

