North West faces suspicion of Foot-and-mouth disease outbreak

The Department of Agriculture has issued a notice warning about a suspicion of an outbreak of Foot-and-mouth disease in Ramatlabama Village near Mahikeng in North West.

The Department says the farm where the possible outbreak was detected has been placed under quarantine, and follow-up investigations including sample collection, are under way in the area.

Spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo says there have been no recent movements of animals from the farm in question to other properties.

“The department wishes to emphasize that at this point in time it is just a suspicion of an outbreak, based on positive serology results. Epidemiological investigations are under way to confirm presence or absence of virus circulation. The farm is located in Ramatlabana, which is a village that borders Botswana. The department collected samples as part of a routine ongoing surveillance programme, and no clinical signs were noted at the time of sampling. Farmers in North West Province, are cautioned to observe bio-security measures.”