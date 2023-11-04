Fans in Durban can’t contain their excitement amid Springbok parade

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

It’s Kwa-Zulu Natal’s turn to welcome the world rugby champions today. Throngs of fans can’t contain their excitement as the Springbok national Webb Ellis Trophy tour enters its third day.

Mother City hosted day two of the Springboks’ victory tour after Gauteng welcomed and celebrated with the four-time world champions.

Fans from Durban and surrounding areas are not deterred that Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will not join the team today due to family commitments.

“We want to see de Klerk; we are actually very excited. We also want to see Siya Kolisi. I think you know they’ve made us so proud, and we are stronger together. We have the notion that when we bond, it makes me emotional. What Siya and the team did is just unbelievable, and we are stronger together.”

LIVE: Springboks Victory Tour – Webb Ellis Trophy – Durban

Meanwhile, eThekwini municipality Deputy Manager Dr Musa Gumede says the city has ensured security along the route where the rugby trophy is safe and secured.

Already people have started streaming in at the Durban City Hall wearing their rugby regalia while others have added a touch of the South African flag to welcome the 2023 Rugby World Cup Champions.

Dr. Gumede explains, “We have all security forces on board. We had meetings till last night. We have been going through the routes, to ensure that we understand the routes. They are with them right now they will be following with them throughout until they reach the final destination. So we are confident that we are prepared and people will be allowed to enjoy but not come too close so that we avoid any accidents along the roads.”

Boks Victory Parade | Fans await the arrival of the heroes in Umhlanga: