Springbok World Cup trophy tour touches down Durban this morning

The Springbok World Cup trophy tour touches down in Durban this morning.

The rugby national team is travelling to some of the major cities in the country celebrating their World Cup triumph with South Africans.

On Thursday they were in Gauteng and on Friday they were in Western Cape.

The Springbok’s bus is expected to drive around the eTthekwini metro, including KwaMashu township, as well as in the city center.

Thousands of people are expected to line up on the streets, as has happened in other cities.

eThekwini municipal manager, Musa Mbhele, says the people of eThekwini are anxiously awaiting to celebrate with the Springboks.

“The mayor was quite strong in saying areas on the south also need to be covered. But, in the end, the relevant rugby union is the one that makes those decisions. But we are doing our best as the city to ensure that we mobilise our people. The cup will be in the routes that are part of the city, so we know that our supporters of the rugby team will make efforts to be able to come and lace those routes to ensure that we support our team.”

