President Ramaphosa to address 20th AGOA Forum at Nasrec

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Summit in Johannesburg on Friday.

AGOA is the trade agreement between the US and 35 African countries. It allows preferential access for Sub-Saharan countries to the US market and has always been time-bound.

African trade ministers gathered for a three-day conference at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, are hoping that the African Growth and Opportunity Act will ensure that Africa reaps the full benefits of the US-Sub-Saharan trade instrument.

The 20th AGOA Forum is attended by over 2000 delegates from the US and the African continent. Over 600 businesses from the African continent are exhibiting their work here and they have clear demands that the African Growth Opportunity Act must be extended for more years.

President Cyril Ramaphosa attends the 20th AGOA Forum: