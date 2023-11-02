Springboks to be honoured with miniature Mandela busts

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Parliament will honour the Springboks with miniature busts of the Mandela statue that is in front of the National Assembly.

They will visit Parliament tomorrow.

The area where the statue is located is currently a construction site following the fire that gutted the National Assembly building last year.

The team will spend an hour in Parliament ahead of their appearance at the Cape Town City Hall later in the morning.

Members of the public will not be allowed on the premises due to limited space.

The National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says, “I was approached that it would be good to present to the Springbok team with miniatures of those busts of Madiba particularly because they will not be able to take pics in front of that statue. What we will be using is the NCOP stairs.”

Earlier, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the Springboks’ victory had served as an inspiration to South Africa.

He received the rugby team at the Union Buildings where fans also gave them a hero’s welcome.

The first citizen says there is room for optimism.

“The performance of the Springboks in this year’s Rugby World Cup has captured people’s imagination and energised them in a way not seen in a long time. It has reminded us that even amidst our many challenges, there is always room for optimism and hope.”

“I have said before that we do not make light of the challenges our country faces. We certainly do not imagine that a sporting victory can or will wish them away,” adds Ramaphosa.

-Additional reporting by Zoleka Qodashe

Below is the live stream: