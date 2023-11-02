Springboks kickoff their trophy tour at the Union Buildings

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Springboks fans have gathered outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria where President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the Rugby World Cup champions soon.

The Springboks are set to begin their victory tour across parts of the country after lifting the Webb Ellis Cup for a fourth time on Saturday.

They won with a narrow 12 to 11 points victory against the formidable, New Zealand side.

The President has hailed the team for fostering unity in the country.

These fans say they are at the Union Buildings to welcome the champions back home.

“The reason why I am here is because Springboks are real … They can even fight while they are bleeding. They are not like Bafana Bafana. Bafana Bafana they are playing for their girlfriends but Springboks are playing for their country. Ek is heir vir die bokke [I’m here for the bokke] [for] Siya [and] Rassie [Erasmus]. Go bokke. We are here to support the world champions, back to back world champions. The best in the world. Go bokke.”

