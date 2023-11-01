Zuma’s private prosecution case underway in Pietermaritzburg

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Former President Jacob Zuma’s case in which he is seeking the private prosecution of advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan is under way in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Zuma has accused the two of leaking a confidential doctor’s letter during his arms deal fraud and corruption trial.

Downer is the lead prosecutor in that case.

Today’s appearance comes as Zuma approaches the Supreme Court of Appeal to seek leave to appeal a High Court ruling that set aside the private prosecution.

Zuma’s lawyer Advocate Dali Mpofu has questioned why Downer and Maughan are not in court.

However, Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi for Maughan argued that there was no reason for his client to be present.

“The Supreme Court of Appeal could not have been clearer that you cannot allow Maughan to appear purportedly as a criminal, they used the word the dock that’s what we are dealing with today. So she has been excused by the Supreme Court of Appeal.”

“Now what has happened to change this is that there is an application for leave to appeal to the Constitutional Court. This is what has been trotted out as a justification why this order of the SCA should be disregarded, that’s really what we are dealing with,” says Ngcukaitobi.

