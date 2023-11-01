Zuma’s private prosecution case against Downer, Maughan back in court

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Former President Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of state prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan is due back in the Pietermaritzburg High Court today.

Zuma is charging them with leaking a confidential doctor’s letter during his arms deal fraud and corruption trial.

Downer is the lead prosecutor in that case.

Today’s appearance comes as Zuma has filed for leave to appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) against a High Court ruling that set aside the private prosecution.

In the run-up to their last appearance in the private prosecution in August, Downer and Maughan obtained a court order that the first ruling be executed, pending an appeal.

Zuma lost that case and is now approaching the Constitutional Court.

