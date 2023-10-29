Parliament hails Springboks victory

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Parliament’s presiding officers have congratulated the Springboks rugby team for their iconic win over the All Blacks in Paris on Saturday night.

The Boks successfully defended their World Cup title in a nail-biting match with only a single point difference.

They are now the only rugby team to win the championship four times.

Parliament’s spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, says the Springboks’ relentless spirit and dedication have warmed the hearts of millions.

He says this reaffirms the greatness of South Africa.

