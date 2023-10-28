N3 southbound near Pmb closed due to accidents

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Two road accidents have been reported due to the heavy rainfall, causing a full road closure on the N3 southbound at the Peter Brown offramp in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson, Zinhle Mngomezulu says traffic is being diverted through the R103.

Mngomezulu has urged motorists to be extra cautious on the wet roads.

“A combination truck overturned across the roadway which was carrying flour and then a few minutes later, a rigid truck also overturned in the same vicinity causing a full road closure. At the moment the traffic is diverted to Cedara, through the R103 and back to the freeway, to New England Road. We urge motorists to drive cautiously because roads are wet and slippery.”