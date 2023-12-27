RAF concerned about increasing claims

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has expressed concerns about pending claims arising from road accidents.

The fund has launched a contact centre to fast-track and shorten claim times.

According to statistics released by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), 12 436 fatalities were recorded on South African roads last year.

Fund CEO Collins Letswalo says, “The fact that I don’t know how much I’m going to have to pay in the next year, I mean accidents are happening today. The accidents in South Africa are many and for me that gives me sleepless nights because, you would want to have a situation where there is a certain amount of certainty that would include us being able to pay in installments as we move the asset liability.”

VIDEO: The Road Accident Fund to make changes:

