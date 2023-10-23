Zuma slammed for ‘continued delaying tactics’

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Legal analyst Reitumetse Phiri has slammed former President Jacob Zuma for what Phiri says are continued delaying tactics aimed at hindering the start of his arms deal corruption trial.

Zuma and French arms manufacturer Thales are set to return to the Pietermaritzburg High Court this week.

Phiri says the strategy has been used to many times.

“This strategy is quite clear now, the Supreme Court of Appeal called [it] the stalingrad strategy. I think in the judgement that we got in relation to the appeal in the [journalist] Karyn Maughan and [advocate] Billy Downer case, the SCA was clear that the law reports repeat with many instances where Zuma has sought to delay his criminal trial through taking applications such as this one.”

“Whatever sort of applications Zuma may be making, will absolutely be aimed at delaying the commencement of his trial and for no other purpose,” explains Phiri.

Below is the full interview with Reitumetse Phiri

In September, Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi who is representing Maughan told the justices at the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein that Zuma continues to manipulate the justice system.

Ngcukaitobi argued that the tactical litigation employed by Zuma in his criminal cases should not be entertained by the SCA.

Advocate Ngcukaitobi said the SCA should protect administration of justice by dismissing the application by Zuma with costs.

He submitted that there are no prospects of success in the appeal and that the prosecution of Maughan by Zuma is abuse of the law.