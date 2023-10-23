Risk of Eskom’s Koeberg shutting down is growing, Energy Expert warns

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Energy Expert Chris Yelland says there is a risk of a total shutdown of Eskom’s Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town.

Koeberg is currently undergoing maintenance and experts say the power utility is likely to further delay returning unit one to service.

Eskom says the past delays were because of thorough checks that are being done.

There are now concerns that unit one and two could be off at the same time because of the delays.

Yelland says the continued delays in the return of unit one are a concern.

“Without Koeberg, the WC has to import a lot of power from the north of SA via transmission lines and it can do so but it becomes more vulnerable. If one of the transmission lines trips out for one reason or another and it has happened in the past, it can leave the WC in a situation where they have to shed load and that [is] very undesirable. The less generation capacity there is in the WC the more vulnerable the WC is towards a regional blackout,” adds Yellend.

Meanwhile, Eskom has announced that rolling blackouts will remain suspended until Tuesday.

This is due to continued improved generation fleet performance and emergency reserves which have fully recovered.

Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented on Tuesday from 4pm to 5am on Wednesday.

Thereafter stage 1 load shedding will continue from 4pm to 5am on Thursday.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokoena says the pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.

#LoadsheddingUpdate Sunday, 22 October 2023: Due to the continued improved generation fleet performance and emergency reserves fully recovered, loadsheding will remain suspended and only resume on Tuesday at 16:00.