Divisions within the ANC are widening: Zuma

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Former ANC president Jacob Zuma says divisions are widening in the party and that trust in the ANC has been lost. He said this while addressing a mini-rally in Mandeni north of Durban yesterday.

Despite this, the former president stressed to party supporters to continue backing the ANC despite its challenges.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says its former president will lead its campaign ahead of next year’s general election.

Zuma says the ANC needs rescuing.

“And myself as Gedleyihlekisa, I am concerned about the direction the ANC is taking and how it is led. You can’t say, I’m not going to vote because of a certain individual. The ANC does not belong to individuals.”

Zuma added: “You must vote for the ANC and you have a duty to mobilise other people to vote for the ANC and tell them that if they don’t vote, they are not doing any good for our liberation. We need to rescue the ANC.”

VIDEO: Former President Jacob Zuma to lead ANC election campaign in KZN