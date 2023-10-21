Zuma to lead ANC election campaign in KZN

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal says former President Jacob Zuma will lead its campaign ahead of next year’s general election.

Addressing a mini-rally in Mandeni, north of Durban, Zuma stresses to party supporters that they continue to back the ANC despite the challenges the party is facing.

While some media reports indicated that the ANC leadership in KZN was planning to approach the former president to help the party gain support for the election, it remained unclear whether Zuma had agreed to their request.

Since his incarceration in 2021, the former President has kept a low profile. He is mostly seen when he appears in court.

Saturday’s rally in Mandeni was one of the first ANC engagements that Zuma has attended recently.

Provincial leaders have confirmed they wanted Zuma to lead their election campaign.

The party has been losing ground, even in its strongholds. Results of recent by-elections in some wards have shown a slight decline in the ANC’s support.

Zuma says divisions are widening in the party and trust in the ANC has been lost. However, he urges those who are disgruntled with the current state of the organisation and the country not to turn their backs on the ANC.

He says members have a duty to challenge leaders who are leading the party astray.

In the 2019 National election, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal obtained 54.22% of the vote.

Despite the challenges the party is confronted with, its leaders remain optimistic they are on course for a decisive win.