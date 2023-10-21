South Africans rally behind Springboks ahead of semi-final clash

Reading Time: 2 minutes

South Africans across the country have sent well wishes to the rugby team, Springboks, ahead of their semi-final clash with England on Saturday.

The defending champions are in the semi-finals after beating the host nation France 29-28 in the quarter-finals.

Some rugby fans in Polokwane, Limpopo, have expressed their support for the national rugby team. The fans believe that the Springboks will manage to move to the final to defend the World Cup title.

“We call on everyone to watch the match at 9 o’clock tonight and support the Boks. We wish them good luck so that they can fly the South African flag higher,” says one of the supporters.

Today, as the Springboks step onto the field for their semi-final match, we’re reminded of the unifying spirit of Nelson Mandela. A decade since his passing, his legacy lives on as a beacon of hope and unity for South Africa and the world. We wish the Springboks strength,… pic.twitter.com/vbDvnMY9uq — NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) October 21, 2023

In the Eastern Cape, supporters are optimistic of a Springboks’ victory. The spirits are high from Springboks’ fans across the province.

“I’m expecting a very physical match, at the moment England is not where they are supposed to be, I’m expecting a win around 40 SA and 28 England,” says one fan.

Supporters in Cape Town are also confident of a Boks win but say it’s going to be a tough match.

“We’re going to dominate the game. We are going to show England why we won it in 2019 and we’re going to progress and go to the final with New Zealand.”

Rugby fans in Kimberley in the Northern Cape have also sent their messages of support. “Definitely I am very excited. I know they will win; there is no doubt about it.”

Entertainment venues in and around Durban say preparations are well underway to host thousands of rugby fans this weekend.

The townships around Durban have also been gripped by World Cup fever and locals say they will be out in force to support the Springboks in their match on Saturday night.

Messages from supporters in KwaZulu-Natal: