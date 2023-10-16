Ramaphosa congratulates Springboks on their victory over France

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined millions of South Africans in congratulating the Springboks on their 29-28 Rugby World Cup quarter-final victory over France yesterday.

The result marked a brutal blow for France’s new generation, who came into the tournament with the self-belief to claim a first World Cup title.

France is ranked number two while South Africa is ranked third in world rugby rankings.

A scintillating first half gave way to a brutal street fight and the Springboks’ experience made the difference against a French team playing their first knockout game since coach Fabien Galthie took over four years ago.

South Africa, who will meet England in the semi-final, prevailed thanks to tries by Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe and Eben Etzebeth and the kicks of Mannie Libbock and Handre Pollard.

The President says he’s proud of the Springboks’ performance.

“As a nation, we are proud of the Springboks’ advance to the semi-finals in a game that was an incredible athletic display as well as a metaphor for our country. We are indeed stronger together when we come together in our diversity, and we create opportunities for people to live their passion, fulfill their potential, and display their talents,” adds Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa has also congratulated France, on a performance that made the encounter in Paris a tense and dramatic game.

France captain Antoine Dupont returned from cheekbone surgery, but the mercurial scrumhalf ran out of steam and ideas as Les Bleus could only score through tries by Cyril Baille (2) and Peato Mauvaka, Thomas Ramos adding 13 points from the tee.

Les Bleus, however, suffered only their second home defeat in 26 home tests under Galthie, and this one will hurt forever.

“We are very sad tonight. I think we gave everything to win that game. We knew it would be a very tight game and we had to score every opportunity. We had good opportunities but unfortunately, we couldn’t convert them into points,” France manager Raphael Ibanez said.

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi said the bench was critical.

“I just thought we really wanted it. We knew how tough it was going to be. I must give credit to the guys that came off the bench, they came and made a huge difference,” he said.

The President has wished the national team all the best as they prepare to meet England in the semi-final next Saturday.

“Out of the 20 nations in the World Cup, the Springboks delighted and inspired us whether they were on the field, on the bench or in the coaches’ box. We wish the Springboks the very best as they prepare for what we hope will be another unforgettable victory next week.”-Additional reporting by Reuters

Boks vs France I KZN, Bloem fans celebrate win