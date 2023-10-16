Springbok supporters elated following win over France

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Rugby supporters in Bloemfontein have expressed joy following the Springboks narrow win against the host nation France last night.

For the better part of the game, the supporters who gathered at a local sports pub continued to cheer for the Boks.

Their support was finally rewarded with a win.

Some of the supporters had this to say after the game: “I’m so happy, congratulations to the Bokke. We have been backing them since the beginning. We [are] just glad we made it through and it was a tough one. I think [we’ve] got improvements we need to work on, but otherwise go Bokke.”

“Discipline from the guys, I mean if we were to focus … we have been trailing from the very first minute. And it became worse, we received a yellow card we were short one man. But like I said, discipline from the boys. We didn’t concede. We came back, we re-grouped and managed to capitalise and win the game.”

Gqeberha fans wait with bated breath for Boks win:

In Limpopo, a group of supporters gathered at a restaurant to witness the Springboks.

They say the team deserves the victory.

“We would like to congratulate the Springboks on a tough game in a well-deserved win, go Bokke, we know you can do it. We have always been the best team when it comes to rugby. We have been doing [well] the win is not a surprise, we are always the best. Congratulations Springboks on securing their sport in the semi-finals, we stand by you all the way. Go stronger Bokke, hashtag stronger together.”-Additional reporting by Justice Shipalana

