One fatality in light aircraft crash at Bram Fischer Airport

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

A light aircraft carrying two people crashed at Bram Fischer International Airport in Bloemfontein, catching fire on Saturday morning.

The incident was confirmed by Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) and local authorities, including SAPS.

The cause of the crash is investigated by the relevant authorities.

One passenger died at the scene and another was seriously injured as rescuers extinguished a fire and administered first aid to the victims.

A statement says, “The aircraft, believed to be a Piper, crashed in a grassy area on the airfield and caught fire at about 09h20. Airport Fire & Rescue team and the paramedics responded to the incident accordingly. All relevant local authorities including SAPS responded to the scene.”