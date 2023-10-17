Five-year-old passes on due to alleged electrocution in Hanover Park

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

A 5-year-old boy from Hanover Park on the Cape Flats has died after allegedly being electrocuted.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie says the incident happened in Ash Crescent in Hanover Park.

Pojie says the young boy was taken to hospital but passed away due to his injuries.

The police are investigating the circumstances around the child’s death and have urged the community to come forward with information.

In an unrelated incident, another 5-year-old boy was shot and killed in the area yesterday afternoon.

The police say they have received reports that the child was caught in a crossfire between gangs.

He was hit in the chest and was declared deceased at the local hospital.