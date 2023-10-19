Three suspects arrested for 6-year-old’s murder in Hanover Park

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of a six-year-old boy who was shot in Hanover Park, on the Cape Flats, when caught in gang crossfire.

The child died on Monday during a shooting between rival gangs in the area.

Police spokesperson Malcom Pojie says officers from the Anti-Gang Unit arrested the suspects, aged 20, 21 and 30. They’re expected to appear in court once they’ve been charged.

Pojie says they have increased visibility and intensified crime prevention initiatives within identified crime hotspot areas.