Citizens urged to be ‘more situationally aware’

Security experts are advising South Africans to be more situationally aware in and outside their vehicles.

This follows a video of a woman ramming her car into a suspect who had robbed her while she was in her vehicle minutes earlier on the Bluff south of Durban last month.

One of the men who was involved in the robbery is still receiving medical care.

Dragon Protection Services chief executive Trisha Parshotam says, “Situational awareness is one of the most vital skills people need to learn in our country, as vital as learning how to walk. It is crucial that people understand what situational awareness actually is,” adds Parshotam.

