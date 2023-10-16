Bail hearing of five accused linked to CIT robbers resumes in Limpopo

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The bail hearing of four of the five accused linked to 19 suspected cash-in-transit robbers who were gunned-down by police in Louis Trichardt will resume in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo today.

They were arrested for the alleged possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, theft, conspiracy to commit crime and fraud.

They were arrested on the same day that the 19 had a shootout with police at a safe house in Eltivillas suburb in Louis Trichardt, last month.

The four accused Asanda Maqhawu, Justice Peta, Vusimuzi Ramabekae and Sillo Mposi started their application for bail last week.

The fifth accused Charity Makhwedzana who was released on bail of R1 500 two weeks ago, will also make her appearance.

