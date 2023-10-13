Four killed in suspected gang-related incident in Eastern Cape

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Bodies of four men have been discovered in a house at Vaaldam in Humansdorp in the Eastern Cape earlier today.

Police say the victims aged between 20-25 years were last seen on Thursday evening, after leaving another house in the same area. Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Zithulele Dladla has called on the community of Humansdorp to come forward with any information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

“This morning a neighbour alerted the owner of the house, who is also the mother of one of the deceased, that the backdoor of the house in Mphondo Street, was broken down. The bodies of the four males were found dead with bullet wounds to the head. It is suspected that the incident is gang-related and suspects are unknown at this stage. Names will be released after a formal identification. Police are investigating a case of murder (4 counts) and are appealing to anyone who can assist in the tracing the suspects to contact SAPS Humansdorp.”