Mashatile calls for strong government, automotive sector partnership

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says it is important for government and the automotive sector to strengthen their partnership to grow the economy and create jobs.

Mashatile was speaking on the final day of the Automotive Week which has taken place over the last three days at Midrand’s Gallagher Convention Centre.

The automotive sector is South Africa’s largest manufacturing sector, contributing 5% to GDP and employing 460,000 skilled workers.

Mashatile says the auto industry will change more in the next 10 years than it has in the last 100.

“This rapid change gives us the opportunity to make cars more capable, more sustainable and more exciting than ever before. Together, we should consider how to create practical, mutually beneficial, and executable plans that will drive the electro-mobility revolution that is conducive to the expansion of our economy.”

“We must create new jobs that are cutting-edge, and provide exciting employment opportunities for our young people,” adds Mashatile.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers the keynote address: