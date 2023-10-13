SANDF probes deaths of members at Lohatlha training centre

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Defence Minister Thandi Modise has confirmed that an investigation is underway into the deaths of six soldiers in one of the military camps near the South African National Defence Force’s Lohatlha training centre in the Northern Cape.

The soldiers died in a fire at the military camp last Friday.

Modise says action will be taken against anyone found to have been negligent.

“So, it is not true that we are going to go into witch hunting. We are going into board of enquiry, we will get a report and if anybody [is] found to have been responsible and negligent, then we will take action.”

“We know that there was a second fire. We now know that [the] second fire, the community [has] found whoever started the second fire, whether we [will] claim anything from any loss that we suffered, that is a different story,” adds Modise.

Below is Thursday’s memorial service: