Security boost for Gauteng schools

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Four armed security guards will soon be deployed to each school in Gauteng.

This will form part of Operation Kgutla Molao which is a school safety strategy launched recently by Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane.

The strategy aims to reduce incidents of violence, substance abuse and sexual harassment at schools.

The department says 75 schools of a list of 245 will be prioritised because they are high-risk.

Chiloane says handheld metal detectors will also be deployed to schools to identify weapons.

“So, on a weekly basis taking a walk around the schools together with the principal just accessing because we need that assessment of security in the areas of concern. They are able to identify and brief the SGB and the school leadership of what is happening, the community, what to look out for, if there are no substances, drugs that are being carried in the area.”