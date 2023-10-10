Plaintiffs granted order to attach 11 police vehicles from Limpopo

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Limpopo police says they are negotiating with plaintiffs who were granted R70 000 each for damages after successfully winning their lawsuit against the police ministry.

Police have received a notice of attachment of eleven vehicles at Mokopane police station following the lawsuit lodged by eight plaintiffs.

They lodged lawsuits after they were shot with rubber bullets by police during a community protest to demand the removal of then mayor Andrina Matsemela in 2019.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says necessary steps will be taken after all internal processes have been finalised.

“We can confirm that Limpopo Police Provincial Commissioner’s office, received notice of attachment in an execution today (Tuesday). This matter is still being deliberated on between our legal office as well as the affected parties. When all processes are finalised, necessary steps will be taken,” adds Ledwaba.