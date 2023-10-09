Three killed in Mpumalanga crash

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Three people have been confirmed dead following a collision on Bambi Road between the N4 toll road and Lydenburg in Mpumalanga.

The collision reportedly involved two trucks and a bus. Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson, Moeti Mmusi says a number of people have been injured.

The department is currently conducting investigations on the cause of the collision and its impact.

Meanwhile, Limpopo’s Transport authorities have expressed concerns on the number of road collisions which claim many lives on the province’s roads. MEC Florence Radzilani was speaking during the launch of Transport Month in Louis Trichardt.

Radzilani says there are plans to buy more buses to improve public transport service in the province. Radzilani says the human errors are the most causes of the collisions.

“If you check areas where we have these fatal accidents is on our N1 road that’s the reason why we chose Makhado municipality to launch an October Transport Month and when you check on the roads there are no potholes. When you go through the reports, they point at human factor, it’s either people are driving under the influence of liquor or people are driving long distances without even getting time to rest.”