Two killed in Umlazi shooting incident

Two people have been killed during a shooting incident on Mangosuthu Highway in Umlazi south of Durban.

Advance Life Support Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says the victims who were seated in a car were declared dead on the scene.

“Paramedics responded to multiple causes of a shooting incident which occurred on the Mangosuthu highway outside the magistrate’s court. On arrival, paramedics found SAPS already in attendance who had cordoned off the scene.”

“Paramedics assessed the scene and found that two males believed to be in their 20s had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies while sitting in a vehicle at a stop street. Paramedics assessed the men and found that unfortunately, they both sustained fatal injuries. They were declared deceased at the scene.”