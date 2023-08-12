Six people have been shot dead by four armed men in two related incidents in Umlazi township in KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday night.

Police say the attackers stormed into a house at Q section just before midnight on Friday and shot dead two occupants. Two other victims were shot dead outside the house.

It’s believed the men then proceeded to a nearby informal settlement and shot dead two people in a shack.

One person was critically wounded.

The police say three of the attackers have been identified and that the gang leader was wanted for murder. They say investigations revealed that one of the suspects believed the victims were in possession of his Identity Document, which he lost at the murder scene.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says, “The same suspects reportedly proceeded to an informal settlement which is just few metres away from the first scene and shot three people inside a shack. Two were certified dead at the scene and the other was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that one of the suspects, who was leading the other three, demanded his identity document from the victims before shooting them. It is believed that he was implicated and is wanted by police for another murder in which he allegedly dropped his identity document accidentally, and reports indicate that he believed that one of the deceased were in possession of his identity document. Three of the suspects have been identified,” adds Netshiunda.